ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ITD Cementation India resumes operations at some locations
ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Shares in broader market rally after Sebi ruling on multicap fund
-
Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 399.73 croreNet loss of ITD Cementation India reported to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 399.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 704.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales399.73704.64 -43 OPM %7.4710.57 -PBDT1.5951.27 -97 PBT-22.8828.04 PL NP-16.9816.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU