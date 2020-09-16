ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 399.73 crore

Net loss of ITD Cementation India reported to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 399.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 704.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.399.73704.647.4710.571.5951.27-22.8828.04-16.9816.67

