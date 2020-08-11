VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 47.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 146.24 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 47.79% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 146.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales146.24139.68 5 OPM %11.1810.26 -PBDT25.1418.51 36 PBT20.9214.78 42 NP17.0711.55 48
