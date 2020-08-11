JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Finance Minister Inaugurates National Infrastructure Pipeline Online Dashboard
Business Standard

VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 47.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 146.24 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 47.79% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 146.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales146.24139.68 5 OPM %11.1810.26 -PBDT25.1418.51 36 PBT20.9214.78 42 NP17.0711.55 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 13:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU