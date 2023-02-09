IVP standalone net profit rises 60.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 156.14 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 60.97% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 156.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 156.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

