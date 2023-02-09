IVP standalone net profit rises 60.97% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 156.14 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 60.97% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 156.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 156.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales156.14156.96 -1 OPM %6.177.28 -PBDT7.229.72 -26 PBT5.918.43 -30 NP10.276.38 61

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

