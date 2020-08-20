IZMO consolidated net profit rises 73.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 24.65 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 73.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.6521.0918.9021.725.004.811.300.751.300.75

