IZMO consolidated net profit rises 73.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 24.65 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 73.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.6521.09 17 OPM %18.9021.72 -PBDT5.004.81 4 PBT1.300.75 73 NP1.300.75 73

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 08:24 IST

