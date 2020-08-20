Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %55.5666.67 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
