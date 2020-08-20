Viji Finance consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.360.4263.8969.050.230.290.210.280.160.20

