Viji Finance consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Viji Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.360.42 -14 OPM %63.8969.05 -PBDT0.230.29 -21 PBT0.210.28 -25 NP0.160.20 -20
