Advanced Enzyme Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 34 cr

On a consolidated basis, Advanced Enzyme Technologies posted 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 33.8 crore on 20.8% rise in net sales to Rs 133.22 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax increased 10.6% to Rs 47.77 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 43.20 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA grew by 13% year on year to Rs 54.9 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 48.7 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin fell to 41% in Q4 FY21 from 44% in Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 14% rise in net profit to Rs 151.5 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 133 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales rose 13% to Rs 501.84 crore in FY21 over FY20.

During FY21, research & development expenses were Rs 17.8 crore which was 3.55% of net dales in comparison to Rs 14.4 crore in FY20 which was 3.25% of net sales.

The company said it has acquired a majority stake in SciTech Specialties, a company specialized in effervescent based products for a consideration of Rs 31.6 crore and the acquisition process has completed on 11 January 2021. This acquisition consecuted inorganic growth by 1.8%.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics.

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies fell 6.59% to Rs 427.75 on BSE.

