J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 967.99 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 4.66% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 967.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 775.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.67% to Rs 177.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 2787.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2050.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales967.99775.87 25 2787.092050.72 36 OPM %13.8515.14 -15.6515.66 - PBDT112.91105.99 7 370.52279.40 33 PBT87.5084.16 4 268.30206.66 30 NP57.3254.77 5 177.07136.55 30
