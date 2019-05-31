J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 967.99 crore

Net profit of rose 4.66% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 967.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 775.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.67% to Rs 177.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 2787.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2050.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

967.99775.872787.092050.7213.8515.1415.6515.66112.91105.99370.52279.4087.5084.16268.30206.6657.3254.77177.07136.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)