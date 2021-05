J Kumar spurts after order win

J Kumar Infraprojects rose 2.41% to Rs 180.80 after the construction company has received a 'letter of acceptance' from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Mumbai metro rail project.

The scope of project is part design and construction of balance works of package elevated viaduct and ten elevated stations. The contract value of the project is Rs 1,307.88 crore. The announcement was made during market hours today, 31 May 2021.

J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company based in Mumbai. The company reported a 5.3% rise in net profit to Rs 32.71 crore on a 13% rise in net sales to Rs 991.99 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

