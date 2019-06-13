JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 96.99% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Jackson Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.14% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Jackson Investments reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.14% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 185.98% to Rs 4.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.28 -32 4.691.64 186 OPM %-52.6325.00 -1.712.44 - PBDT-0.100.07 PL 0.080.04 100 PBT-0.100.07 PL 0.080.04 100 NP-0.120.06 PL 0.060.03 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU