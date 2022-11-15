Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 10.20 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps declined 28.57% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.2010.9410.209.411.031.330.691.020.500.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)