Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 24.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 488.16 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 24.41% to Rs 82.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 488.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 518.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.488.16518.5116.7632.3993.76172.3767.42142.8582.32108.91

