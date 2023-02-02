JUST IN
Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 46.83 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 17.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.8344.83 4 OPM %11.8111.13 -PBDT3.523.07 15 PBT2.642.25 17 NP2.201.87 18

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:46 IST

