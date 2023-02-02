Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 46.83 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 17.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.8344.8311.8111.133.523.072.642.252.201.87

