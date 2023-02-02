Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.67% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.67% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.173.63 -13 OPM %7.891.93 -PBDT0.260.16 63 PBT0.220.14 57 NP0.170.01 1600
