Peoples Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Peoples Investment remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %50.0033.33 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
