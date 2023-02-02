Peoples Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Peoples Investment remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.020.0350.0033.330.010.010.010.010.010.01

