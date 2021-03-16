Jagran Prakashan Ltd soars 1.38%

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.43% in last one year as compared to a 67.12% jump in NIFTY and a 46.98% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.8, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 14985.85. The Sensex is at 50638.62, up 0.48%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has gained around 25.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1690.55, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)