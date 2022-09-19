Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals grants 10.47 lakh stock options

-
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has granted 10,47,920 employee stock options under Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited Employees Stock Option Plan, 2022 at an exercise price of Rs. 235 per option.
The said options, which are convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of Rs. 5.00 each, will vest in 4 equal annual tranches commencing from the first anniversary of the grant.
