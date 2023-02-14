JUST IN
Kintech Renewables reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 crore

Kintech Renewables reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.560.01 15500 OPM %-8.33-400.00 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

