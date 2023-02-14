Kintech Renewables reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
Skipper gains on bagging BSNL contract
IEX electricity volume declines 8% YoY to 8,160 MU in Sep'22
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
-
Sales rise 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 croreKintech Renewables reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.560.01 15500 OPM %-8.33-400.00 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU