Kintech Renewables reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 crore

Kintech Renewables reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15500.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.560.01-8.33-400.0000.0400.0400.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)