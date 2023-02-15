Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreJaihind Synthetics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %0-40.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
