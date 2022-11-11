KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 50.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 37.36 croreNet profit of KPT Industries rose 50.32% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.3631.45 19 OPM %12.7711.57 -PBDT3.942.80 41 PBT3.192.08 53 NP2.361.57 50
