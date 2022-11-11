JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 50.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 37.36 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 50.32% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.3631.45 19 OPM %12.7711.57 -PBDT3.942.80 41 PBT3.192.08 53 NP2.361.57 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU