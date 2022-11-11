KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 50.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 37.36 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 50.32% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.3631.4512.7711.573.942.803.192.082.361.57

