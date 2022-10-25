JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.60% to Rs 1385.37 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.60% to Rs 1385.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 901.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1385.37901.91 54 OPM %18.4624.12 -PBDT233.80127.31 84 PBT116.966.01 1846 NP75.42-1.42 LP

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:09 IST

