ICICI Bank standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.60% to Rs 26033.04 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 37.14% to Rs 7557.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5510.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.60% to Rs 26033.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21233.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26033.0421233.6462.3356.2710035.807201.2410035.807201.247557.845510.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)