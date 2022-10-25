JUST IN
ICICI Bank standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.60% to Rs 26033.04 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 37.14% to Rs 7557.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5510.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.60% to Rs 26033.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21233.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income26033.0421233.64 23 OPM %62.3356.27 -PBDT10035.807201.24 39 PBT10035.807201.24 39 NP7557.845510.95 37

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:08 IST

