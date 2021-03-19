Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.15, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 47.01% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.15, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has lost around 9.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2155.9, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)