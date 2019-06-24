Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

-
-
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.85, up 5.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.91% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% jump in NIFTY and a 7.65% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.85, up 5.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11728.4. The Sensex is at 39189.63, down 0.01%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has slipped around 28.7% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3085.55, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 4.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
