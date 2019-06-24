Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.85, up 5.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.91% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% jump in and a 7.65% jump in the PSU Bank index.

and Kashmir Bank Ltd has slipped around 28.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which is a constituent, has slipped around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3085.55, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.96 based on earnings ending March 19.

