Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd spurts 3.26%, up for third straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.9, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.91% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.97% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2146.3, up 2.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

