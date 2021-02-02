Japan Market extends gain as bargain hunting continues

Japan share market finished higher for second straight session on Tuesday, 02 February 2021, as investors continued hunting recently battered stocks on positive lead from Wall Street overnight and depreciation of the yen to upper 104 level against greenback. Meanwhile, brisk corporate earnings in Japan and the expectation of additional economic stimulus in the United States also supported buying momentum.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 271.12 points, or 0.97%, to 28,362.17.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange increased by 17.18 points, or 0.94%, to 1,847.02.
Shares of export related companies advanced, thanks to yen depreciation which helped exporters improves overseas profits to grow when repatriated, Toyota Motor climbed 2.2% to 7,455 yen and Honda Motor gained 1.2% to 2,808.00 yen. Panasonic grew 3.1% to 1,381.50 yen.
Automotive components maker Denso soared 7.2% to 6,351 yen on the back of its upgraded profit estimate than the announcement that it has halted production in Myanmar to ensure the safety of its employees following the coup.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 104.69 per dollar following its weakening last week from levels below 104 against the greenback.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU