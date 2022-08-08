Japan Market extends gain for fourth day

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 73.37 points, or 0.26%, to 28,249.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced 4.24 points, or 0.22%, to 1,951.41.
Bandai Namco Holdings shares soared 4.1% after the game maker reported a whopping 55% year-on-year spike in video game sales for its fiscal first quarter.
Camera and office equipment maker Canon climbed 4.6% after announcing its second share buyback this year.
Automaker Suzuki Motor jumped 10.4% after backing its full-year outlook.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar was firm in the lower 135 yen zone as investors bought the U. S. unit amid hopes of a further widening in the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States following stronger-than-expected jobs data in the world's largest economy. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 134.99-99 yen, up from 133.26-31 yen at the same time Friday.
