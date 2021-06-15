Japan Nikkei climbs nearly 1%

Japan stock market finished higher for second consecutive session on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, as risk sentiments bolstered on tracking overnight rises in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index and yen depreciation to lower 110-level against greenback. Investors were also encouraged by the recent acceleration of vaccinations in Japan.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 279.50 points, or 0.96%, to 29,441.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange increased 15.73 points, or 0.8%, to 1,975.48.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section increased to 972 million shares from 854 million shares in previous session.

Trading value turnover increased to 2,372.58 billion yen from 1.964.64 billion yen in previous session.

Total 27 sectors of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with Pharmaceutical, Metal Products, Precision Instruments, Foods, Transportation Equipment, Electric Appliances, and Real Estate sectors being notable gainers, while Air Transportation, Securities & Commodities Futures, Iron & Steel, and Other Financial Business issues were notable losers.

Shares of high-technology issues gained on following overnight rises in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, while a weaker yen boosted up shares. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 1.7% to 10,300 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 1.7% to 49,500 yen.

Advertising giant Dentsu, which is heavily involved in organising the Tokyo Olympics, surged 2.65% to 3,870 yen as a poll showed increased support for the Games.

Toshiba lost 1.5% to 4,700 yen after it apologised following a probe into its alleged attempts to influence a shareholder vote.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.374 following an earlier high of 90.546. The Japanese yen traded at 110.07 per dollar following a recent weakening from below 109.8 against the greenback.

