Japan Nikkei closes 1.2% higher

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 327.90 points, or 1.21%, to 27,527.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 18.69 points, or 0.98%, to 1,934.09.
Total 28 of 33 TSE sectors advanced with Iron & Steel (up 3.3%),Marine Transportation (up 2.5%), Metal Products (up 2.3%), and Precision Instruments (up 2%) issues being notable gainers, while Air Transportation (down 1%) and Textiles & Apparels (down 0.5%) issues were notable losers.
Shares of steelmakers advanced, led by JFE Holdings leading rally with gains of 6.5% after the steelmaker raised its annual profit outlook.
Peers Nippon Steel and Kobe Steel rose 3.43% and 3.24%, respectively.
Sanrio shares surged nearly 14% after the owner of the Hello Kitty brand posted strong first-half earnings and raised its full-year guidance. It expects revenue to rise 18% to Y62.30 billion and net profit to increase 17% to Y4.00 billion.
On the other hand, office equipment maker Ricoh tanked 7% after cutting its annual profit outlook.
CURRENCY NEWS: The US dollar fetched in the lower 147 yen-range in Asian trade on Monday.
