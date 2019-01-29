Japan Nikkei extends losses on yen firmness, ahead of US-China trade talks

Headline equities of the share market declined on Tuesday, 29 January 2019, dragged down on tracking soft lead from Wall Street overnight after construction equipment behemoth Caterpillar Inc's quarterly earnings coming in below median market expectations and on caution before high level U. S.- trade talks set to start in Wednesday. Total 20 sub-indexes of fell into red terrain, with shares in Machinery, Electric Appliances, Oil & Coal Products, Rubber Products, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable losers, while Electric Power & Gas, Land Transportation, and Pulp & Paper were notable gainers. In afternoon trade, the 225-issue Nikkei index fell 200.53 points, or 1%, at 20,448.47. The broader index of all First Section issues on the dropped 11.37 points, or 0.73%, to 1,544.14.

Chinese Xi's top economic aide, Liu He, will meet with U. S. Trade and on Wednesday and Thursday. With high level US- trade talks set to start in Wednesday, American prosecutors on Monday alleged that stole trade secrets from an American rival and committed fraud by violating sanctions against doing business with

Market participants are focusing on the policy meeting between Jan 29-30, where is widely expected to acknowledge growing risks to the U. S. as global momentum weakens. Investors expect the Fed to adopt a more cautious stance on policy than they were in 2018, pressured by signs of a peak in U. S. corporate earnings and the loss of economic momentum both at home and globally.

Interest rate futures market is pricing in no Fed hikes this year. Last year, the dollar enjoyed a solid rally as the U. S. central bank's raised rates four times thanks to a robust

Shares of and electric sectors were lower after profit warning from Caterpillar and on Monday missed quarterly earnings estimates, hurt by soft Chinese demand, and freight costs. Nvidia Corp cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars because of weak demand for its in and lower-than-expected data centre sales. and Hitachi Construction both plunged more than 5%.

Chip-related stocks also lost ground after Nvidia's estimate cut. shed 3.8% and tumbled 7% and dropped 7.6%. Silicon stumbled 5.3% and lost 2.5%.

Bucking trend, defensive stocks such as utility, and railway names shined. rose 2.2%, gained 0.9% and Railway added 0.7%.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated against greenback and other major currencies on Tuesday on caution ahead of complicate high-level U. S.-China trade talks set to begin on Wednesday. The on Monday charged China's Technologies Co Ltd, its and two affiliates with and wire fraud to violate sanctions against in a case that has escalated tensions with Investors fear the charges could complicate high-level trade talks set to begin on Wednesday where China's will meet with U. S. Trade and others. The yen, a currency sought out during times of market uncertainty or economic stress, advanced a little on the greenback to 109.27.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US benchmarks fell after Caterpillar and Nvidia blamed slowing global growth for disappointing results, halting a three-day rally for the S&P 500 Index. The dropped 208.98 points (0.84%) to close the session at 24,528.22. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 20.91 points (0.78%) to end at 2,643.85, while the tech-rich fell 79.18 points (1.11%) to 7,085.68.

