Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan shares closed mixed on Friday, 11 December 2020, with 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending lower while the Topix index managed to close higher, as investors continued withdrawing profit off the table amid uncertainties over Brexit, U. S. stimulus and worries over surging spike in COVID-19 cases in Japan as well as overseas.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 103.72 points, or 0.39%, to 26,652.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 5.80 points, or 0.33%, to 1,782.01.

Tokyo market commenced trading with a mixed note, with selling becoming more pervasive as more investors decided to offload issues amid concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases, particularly in Japan, but also in countries overseas.

Denting sentiment further, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a trade deal. Near-term U. S. fiscal stimulus appears unlikely after Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas.

Marine transportation issues came under pressure on concerns over slumping demand, with Kawasaki Kisen sinking 3.5%, while Nippon Yusen lost 2.3%. Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group dropped 4.7% after two days of massive gains that stemmed from a report of a possible buyback of shares and the successful initial public offering of DoorDash.

Toyota Motor rose 4.6% as investors welcomed the revamp of its Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, at a time when the government has stepped up measures to cut carbon emissions.

Stay-at-home issues found favor, however, with Nintendo climbing 2.3%, while Nexon leapt 5.3% as rising COVID-19 infections rekindled interest in shares that tend to benefit from tougher social restrictions.

