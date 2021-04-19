Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session virtually flat after recouping early losses on Monday, 19 April 2021, due to lingering concerns about the domestic coronavirus situation and fears over possible worsening ties between Tokyo and Beijing following a joint Japan-US summit statement explicitly mentioning Taiwan may worsen ties between Tokyo and Beijing and affect Japanese firms with strong Chinese ties.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 2 points, or 0.01%, to 29,685.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 4.31 points, or 0.22%, to 1,956.56.

Total 22 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with Air Transportation, Land Transportation, Real Estate, Mining, Securities & Commodities Futures, Electric Power & Gas, and Retail Trade issues being notable losers, while Marine Transportation, Metal Products, and Rubber Products issues were notable gainers.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Posts Y663.7 Billion Trade Surplus In March- Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 663.7 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday, following the downwardly revised 215.9 billion yen surplus in February (originally 217.4 billion yen).

Exports jumped 16.1% on year to 7.378 trillion yen, following the 4.5% decline in the previous month. Imports gained an annual 5.7% to 6.714 trillion yen following the 11.8% increase a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 108.46 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.2 against the greenback seen last week.

