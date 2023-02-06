Singapore Market ends tad higher

-
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 1.64 points, or 0.05%, to 3,385.93 after trading between 3,375.44 and 3,392.59. Volume was 1.25 billion shares worth S$990.61 million changed hands. There were 248 gainers and 328 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Emperador Inc which rose 1% to S$0.50, while the bottom performing stock was DFI Retail Group, falling 1.8% to US$3.24.
iFast Corporation was the top gainer, adding 7.7% to $5.71.
DBS Group Holdings rose 1% to S$35.84. Electric vehicle player Nio was the biggest loser, slipping 5.9% to US$11. Jardine Matheson Holdings was another top decliner, falling 0.5% to US$53.91.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was up 0.6% to S$30.34 and DBS Group Holdings added 1% to S$35.84, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was steady at S$13.
