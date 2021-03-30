Japan: Stocks end mixed on ex-dividend selloff

Japan share market finished session mixed after moving narrowly around the previous day's closing level on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, as buying on better than expected retail sales data, hopes government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines were offset by selloff of companies shares after securing year-end dividend payouts.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 48.18 points, or 0.16%, to 29,432.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 15.48 points, or 078%, to 1,977.86.

Total 26 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with Insurance, Electric Power & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Wholesale Trade, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, and Land Transportation issues being notable losers, while Marine Transportation, Air Transportation, and Rubber Products issues were notable gainers.

Investors were encouraged by US President Joe Biden's announcement of additional measures to boost vaccination efforts, stoking hopes for a swift return of economic activities. They also welcomed news that a giant ship was being removed from the Suez Canal after blocking the key gateway for almost a week.

Shares faced selling on the ex-dividend date near the end of the current fiscal year as they started trading without the value of their next dividend payment.

Shares of Nomura continued to see losses as they declined 0.66% on Tuesday. The firm's stock tumbled more than 16% on Monday after the Nomura of Japan and Switzerland's Credit Suisse warned of a significant loss at one of its U.

S. subsidiaries, resulting from transactions with a client stateside that liquidated billions in stocks last week.

ECONOMIC NEWS:- Japan Retail Sales Down 1.5% On Year In February- Japan total value of retail sales was down 1.5% on year in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday, coming in at 11.628 trillion yen, following the 2.4% drop in the previous month. On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped 1.4% after dropping 1.7% in January.

Japan Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 2.9% In February- Japan unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9% in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday, unchanged from the January reading. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.09. The participation rate was 61.9% in February.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 110.15 per dollar, still relatively weaker than levels below 109 against the greenback seen last week.

