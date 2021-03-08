Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 33.57 points or 0.44% at 7643.47 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.84%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2.35%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.06%),Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 2%),Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 1.68%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 1.66%), CSB Bank Ltd (down 1.66%), BF Investment Ltd (down 1.61%), and Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 10%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 9.82%), and Bank of India (up 7.41%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.38 or 0.15% at 50479.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.05 points or 0.17% at 14964.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.46 points or 0.76% at 21095.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.57 points or 0.46% at 6956.89.

On BSE,1741 shares were trading in green, 1264 were trading in red and 211 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)