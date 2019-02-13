Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 64.58% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 38.96 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 64.58% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.9631.46 24 OPM %11.228.71 -PBDT4.072.37 72 PBT3.281.83 79 NP2.371.44 65
