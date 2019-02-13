Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Vadilal Dairy International standalone net profit rises 13.88% in the June 2018 quarter
Patspin India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
63% Indians want to replace meat with plant-based food: Report
-
Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 77.79 croreNet Loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 77.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.7974.39 5 OPM %-10.36-1.40 -PBDT-8.60-1.27 -577 PBT-11.69-4.12 -184 NP-7.91-2.84 -179
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU