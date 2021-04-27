Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sicagen India Ltd, Jubilant Industries Ltd, Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd and Megasoft Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2021.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 264.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1484 shares in the past one month.

Sicagen India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 23.83. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9963 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 303.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15778 shares in the past one month.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd rose 19.99% to Rs 99.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8410 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 12.01. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10958 shares in the past one month.

