Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 April 2021.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 61946 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12240 shares. The stock rose 9.13% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 6945 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 1355 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock rose 2.10% to Rs.5,291.25. Volumes stood at 303 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd saw volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99043 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 89909 shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 25678 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8323 shares. The stock increased 12.33% to Rs.7,623.90. Volumes stood at 20430 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.14% to Rs.23.90. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

