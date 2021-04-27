Volumes spurt at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 61946 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12240 shares
Schaeffler India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 April 2021.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 61946 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12240 shares. The stock rose 9.13% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 6945 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 1355 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock rose 2.10% to Rs.5,291.25. Volumes stood at 303 shares in the last session.
Castrol India Ltd saw volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99043 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 89909 shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 25678 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8323 shares. The stock increased 12.33% to Rs.7,623.90. Volumes stood at 20430 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.14% to Rs.23.90. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU