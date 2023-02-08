Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit declines 8.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 8.30% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.534.80505.727.417.8330.4631.5410.6012.066.637.23

