Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit declines 8.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 534.80 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 8.30% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales534.80505.72 6 OPM %7.417.83 -PBDT30.4631.54 -3 PBT10.6012.06 -12 NP6.637.23 -8
