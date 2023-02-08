JUST IN
New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 53.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit declines 8.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 8.30% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 534.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales534.80505.72 6 OPM %7.417.83 -PBDT30.4631.54 -3 PBT10.6012.06 -12 NP6.637.23 -8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:40 IST

