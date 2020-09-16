Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 155.62 crore

Net Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.155.62163.607.67-0.014.48-7.54-1.89-12.71-1.95-14.68

