JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 155.62 crore

Net Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales155.62163.60 -5 OPM %7.67-0.01 -PBDT4.48-7.54 LP PBT-1.89-12.71 85 NP-1.95-14.68 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU