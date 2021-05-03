Ashok Leyland April total sales stands at 8,340 units

The total vehicle sales (domestic+exports) of Ashok Leyland stood at 8,340 units in April 2021.

Sequentially, total sales slumped 51.59% to 8,340 units in April 2021 from 17,231 units recorded in March 2021.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total domestic sales slumped 49.48% to 7,961 units in April 2021 as against 15,761 units in March 2021.

Meanwhile, the company, on Sunday, 2 May 2021, said that the operations of the plants have been scaled down and are expected to work for 7-15 days in May 2021 due to Covid-related protocols.

Ashok Leyland's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% surge in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

Shares of Ashok Leyland fell 0.62% to Rs 112 on BSE. The stock traded around Rs 108.35 to Rs 112.35 so far.

