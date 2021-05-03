Ashok Leyland April total sales stands at 8,340 units

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland gains after Switch Mobility, Siemens partner for green mobility
Ashok Leyland strengthens footprint in green transport solutions
Ashok Leyland spurts on launching India's first 4-axle Truck
Ashok Leyland gains after Feb sales rises 19% YoY
Ashok Leyland gains after robust sales in March
-
The total vehicle sales (domestic+exports) of Ashok Leyland stood at 8,340 units in April 2021.
Sequentially, total sales slumped 51.59% to 8,340 units in April 2021 from 17,231 units recorded in March 2021.
On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total domestic sales slumped 49.48% to 7,961 units in April 2021 as against 15,761 units in March 2021.
Meanwhile, the company, on Sunday, 2 May 2021, said that the operations of the plants have been scaled down and are expected to work for 7-15 days in May 2021 due to Covid-related protocols.
Ashok Leyland's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% surge in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
Shares of Ashok Leyland fell 0.62% to Rs 112 on BSE. The stock traded around Rs 108.35 to Rs 112.35 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU