Eicher Motors VECV sales soar to 2,145 units in April

The total VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV) sales surged to 2,145 units in April 2021 as against 85 units in April 2020.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total VECV sales tumbled 69.51% in April 2021 from 7,037 units in March 2021.

Total domestic sales soared to 1,555 units in April 2021 over 38 units sold in April 2021. Total exports jumped to 541 units in April 2021 as compared to 41 units in April 2020. Total Volvo Trucks & Bus sales grew to 49 units in April 2021 over 6 units sold in April 2020.

Total sales of Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield stood at 53,298 units in April 2021 over 91 units in April 2020. On a sequential basis, the motorcycle sales have dropped 19.31% in April 2021 as against 66,058 units in March 2021.

The sales from "Models with engine capacity upto 350cc" stood at 46,561 units in April 2021. The "Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc" sales was at 6,737 units in April 2021 over 91 units in April 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 532.59 crore on 19.5% increase in net sales at Rs 2,809.44 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

Shares of Eicher Motors slipped 1.26% to Rs 2,390.50 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 2,367.20 to Rs 2,411.95 so far.

