Tata Motors April total sales stands at 41,858 units

Tata Motors sales in the domestic and international market for April 2021 stood at 41,858 units.

Sequentially, total domestic tanked 41% to 39,530 units in April 2021 as compared to 66,609 units in March 2021.

Total Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) sales slumped 59% to 16,644 units in April 2021 as against 40,609 in March 2021.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales skid 15% to 25,095 units in April 2021 over 29,654 units in March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 1% to Rs 291 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 285.15 to Rs 292.95 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)