CL Educate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 90.71% in the March 2019 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 80.88 crore

Net profit of CL Educate reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 80.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.62% to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 339.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 288.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.8879.49 2 339.26288.89 17 OPM %2.982.49 -7.933.40 - PBDT5.891.19 395 36.2418.87 92 PBT3.42-0.97 LP 26.7610.40 157 NP2.64-1.60 LP 19.955.69 251

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 07:31 IST

