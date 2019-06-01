EIH standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 430.89 croreNet profit of EIH declined 77.25% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 430.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.94% to Rs 113.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 1543.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1349.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales430.89431.38 0 1543.241349.90 14 OPM %24.3222.91 -20.8716.20 - PBDT132.59118.44 12 359.78282.83 27 PBT102.2888.02 16 236.77173.86 36 NP12.7756.13 -77 113.33112.27 1
