EIH standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 430.89 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 77.25% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 430.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.94% to Rs 113.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 1543.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1349.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

