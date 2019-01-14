Jet Airways bucks weak market trend

Jet Airways (India) jumped 16.13% to Rs 294.40 on BSE on media report that the company is close to finalising a resolution plan.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 156.28 points, or 0.43% to 35,853.56.
On the BSE, 35.21 lakh shares were traded in the counter compared with average daily volumes of 8.47 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 297 and a low of Rs 248.50 in the intraday.
Media reported on Monday that Jet Airways was likely to finalise a resolution plan with its lenders this week, and that founder and chairman Naresh Goyal would trim his 51% stake to 20-25% and agree to voting rights on his stake being capped at 10%, in a bid to save the debt-laden carrier.
The report also said Etihad may infuse capital into Jet Airways and raise its stake from the 24% it currently owns.
Jet Airways (India) reported net loss of Rs 1297.46 crore in Q2 September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 49.63 crore in Q2 September 2017. Net sales rose 9.50% to Rs 6161.15 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.
Jet Airways is India's premier international airline, currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas.
