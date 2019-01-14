Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Blue Blends (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2019.
Times Guaranty Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 32.95 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 411 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 42.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 947 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 5.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8312 shares in the past one month.
Brightcom Group Ltd slipped 9.04% to Rs 3.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd dropped 8.82% to Rs 4.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2099 shares in the past one month.
