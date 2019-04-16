Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Communications Ltd, Capital Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2019.

Communications Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2019.

crashed 8.71% to Rs 239 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 4.94% to Rs 2.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 143.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 4.92% to Rs 175. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

shed 4.34% to Rs 132.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd corrected 2.95% to Rs 732. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 350 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)