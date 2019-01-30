Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

DCM Shriram Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 January 2019.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22318 shares. The stock dropped 3.37% to Rs.657.50. Volumes stood at 3165 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 3.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37595 shares. The stock increased 8.94% to Rs.332.05. Volumes stood at 65277 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36985 shares. The stock dropped 2.23% to Rs.582.95. Volumes stood at 20255 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 17825 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2154 shares. The stock gained 0.09% to Rs.6,499.70. Volumes stood at 3317 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 14.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.12% to Rs.202.85. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 14:30 IST

